Man's body recovered at Heartland of America Park
Fire officials say sonar operated in a rescue boat found the body around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, and long poles were used to bring the body to the surface of the lagoon in Heartland of America Park. The man's name hasn't been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Thu
|Aponi
|4
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|russia not usa friend
|Thu
|Aponi
|3
|many lies told by trump
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC