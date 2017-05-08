Legalized pot sends more teens to ER, study finds
The number of teens diagnosed annually with marijuana intoxication or testing positive for pot during a drug screen at Children's Hospital Colorado rose from 146 in 2005 to 639 in 2014. Teenagers' attitudes about marijuana are changing at the same time that more states are making the drug legal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tweet tweet must be trump
|6 hr
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC