Legal Insider: New Universal Paid Leave Law Affects Virginia Residents

The recently enacted D.C. Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act could affect residents in Northern Virginia and other states who work in the District of Columbia. The act was made applicable to most employers that are required to pay for D.C. unemployment insurance.

