Join the National Civic Art Society for a Classical Tour of Washington, D.C.
In my spare time, I serve on the volunteer Board of the National Civic Art Society , an excellent organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. and focused on enforcing aesthetic standards in public architecture. Readers won't be surprised to learn that the federal government lavishes tens of millions on "starchitects" of low taste and great fame on the global capital cocktail circuit.
