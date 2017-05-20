Jeff Sessions, Eric Holder and Mass B...

Jeff Sessions, Eric Holder and Mass Black Incarceration -- Revisited and Revised

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

"What Sessions is actually defending are the racist policies championed by Eric Holder, himself, when he was U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia in the mid-Nineties." Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the deep-fried racist from Alabama, would like to turn the clock back to pre-Emancipation, but will settle for a return to the good old days of Bill Clinton, the mega-incarcerating con man from Hope, Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) 13 hr C Kersey 5
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... May 16 SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend May 15 whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth May 15 hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC