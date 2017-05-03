'James Comey is a danger to the count...

'James Comey is a danger to the country': Former US atty slams FBI director

Read more: Fox News

Former United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova slammed FBI Director James Comey as "a danger to the country." DiGenova, who served under President Reagan, said Comey's narcissism led him to take unnecessary and troubling steps during the Hillary Clinton email probe.

