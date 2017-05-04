Jacob Leibenluft, Washington Post: Here's how AHCA in present form would play out over the years
House Republicans, eager to upend the Affordable Care Act, have passed a bill that independent arbiters such as the Congressional Budget Office say would increase the number of uninsured by millions, cut Medicaid by $800 billion and raise premiums and deductibles - especially for those with pre-existing conditions. But if this legislation, in its current form, is eventually enacted, the fallout won't come immediately or all at once.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC