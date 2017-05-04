Jacob Leibenluft, Washington Post: Here's how AHCA in present form would play out over the years

House Republicans, eager to upend the Affordable Care Act, have passed a bill that independent arbiters such as the Congressional Budget Office say would increase the number of uninsured by millions, cut Medicaid by $800 billion and raise premiums and deductibles - especially for those with pre-existing conditions. But if this legislation, in its current form, is eventually enacted, the fallout won't come immediately or all at once.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.