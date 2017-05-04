Jacob Leibenluft, Washington Post: He...

Jacob Leibenluft, Washington Post: Here's how AHCA in present form would play out over the years

19 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

House Republicans, eager to upend the Affordable Care Act, have passed a bill that independent arbiters such as the Congressional Budget Office say would increase the number of uninsured by millions, cut Medicaid by $800 billion and raise premiums and deductibles - especially for those with pre-existing conditions. But if this legislation, in its current form, is eventually enacted, the fallout won't come immediately or all at once.

