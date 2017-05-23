Idaho to receive $193,000 in Target settlement 4 mins ago
Officials with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office say Idaho will receive nearly $193,000 in settlement funds from Target Corp. -- over a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas, 2013. Wasden's office announced Tuesday that the breach affected roughly 140,000 payment card accounts and exposed contact information for 280,000 customers in Idaho.
