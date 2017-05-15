Hoeven pitches Medicaid reinvestment ...

Hoeven pitches Medicaid reinvestment proposal

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says he is pitching a plan that would allow states to reinvest unused Medicaid dollars in future years. Sen. John Hoeven is pitching a provision in a repeal and replacement plan for Obamacare that would allow states to move unused Medicaid dollars to future years.

