Hoeven pitches Medicaid reinvestment proposal
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says he is pitching a plan that would allow states to reinvest unused Medicaid dollars in future years. Sen. John Hoeven is pitching a provision in a repeal and replacement plan for Obamacare that would allow states to move unused Medicaid dollars to future years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|Tue
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|Mon
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|Mon
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC