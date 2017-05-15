Government scientist from DC wins Mis...

Government scientist from DC wins Miss USA title

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

McCullough, who represented the District of Columbia in the decades-old pageant, was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She said she wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... 13 hr SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend 22 hr whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth 22 hr hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... Sat Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC