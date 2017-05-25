Gang threatens Rep. Espaillat

Gang threatens Rep. Espaillat

Last month, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat received a threat from the gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 as its commonly known. He was the third threat on a New York elected official that week, according to published reports.

