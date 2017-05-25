Gang threatens Rep. Espaillat
Last month, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat received a threat from the gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 as its commonly known. He was the third threat on a New York elected official that week, according to published reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Thu
|Aponi
|4
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|russia not usa friend
|Thu
|Aponi
|3
|many lies told by trump
|Thu
|Aponi
|2
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC