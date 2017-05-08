Former suspect in Chandra Levy murder...

Former suspect in Chandra Levy murder deported

Read more: The Hill

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday announced Ingmar Guandique-Blanco's deportation, calling him "a documented MS-13 gang member," Washington's WJLA-TV r eported . "His criminal record was lengthy, dating back to May 2001 when he was arrested on local charges by Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department," it added.

