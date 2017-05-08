Former suspect in Chandra Levy murder deported
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday announced Ingmar Guandique-Blanco's deportation, calling him "a documented MS-13 gang member," Washington's WJLA-TV r eported . "His criminal record was lengthy, dating back to May 2001 when he was arrested on local charges by Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department," it added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tweet tweet must be trump
|9 hr
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC