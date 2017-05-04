For complex question of education reform, school vouchers aren't making the grade
Betsy DeVos' favorite education policy keeps looking worse. Recently, the Education Department, which she runs, released a careful study of the District of Columbia's use of school vouchers, which she supports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many lies told by trump
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|Wed
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC