Food budgets fall short

Rising food costs are putting a greater strain on Boston-area families already struggling to put a meal on the table, a new national report finds. For one in 10 people in Massachusetts - about 700,000 people - their weekly food budget on average falls $19.21 below what they need, a shortfall that is up 4.1 percent over last year, according to a report from Feeding America, a national umbrella group for food banks.

