Florida joins other states in ending 'tampon tax'

Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott. Scott on Thursday approved a bill that would make feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads tax-exempt starting next January.

