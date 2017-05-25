Florida joins other states in ending 'tampon tax'
Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott. Scott on Thursday approved a bill that would make feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads tax-exempt starting next January.
