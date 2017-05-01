Featured Sweepstakes: Win a Culinary Tour of Oregon Wine Country

How 'bout a few days in Oregon's famed wine country? Better yet, how 'bout a few days in Oregon's famed wine country for free? Enter the Oregon Wine Board "Oregon Wine Month" sweepstakes by May 31, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-day trip for two to southern Oregon, including roundtrip air, hotel accommodations, a wine-pairing dinner, Wine Hopper tour of the Rogue and Applegate Valleys, private vineyard tour and wine tasting, cheese tasting, tickets to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, a $100 gift card. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

