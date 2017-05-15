Emolument clause: Activist projects b...

Emolument clause: Activist projects bribe message onto Trump International Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

For a few minutes on Monday evening, US projection artist Robin Bell tried to bring attention to an issue he feels passionate about by shining light on it - a big, blue light. Bell parked his van across the street from the west entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington about 9.15pm local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... 6 hr Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... Tue SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend Mon whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth Mon hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC