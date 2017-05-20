Don't 'retraumatize' children after Manchester attacks

"Death and loss are the kind of issues that defy sound bites," psychologist Renee Garfinkel told me Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after singer Ariana Grande, 23, learned of the Manchester suicide bombing and referred to herself as "broken." The 21,000-seat Manchester Arena was, as you probably now know, packed with screaming adolescents, tweens, teens, young adults and parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.