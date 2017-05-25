Does Your State Have an Estate or Inheritance Tax?
In addition to the federal estate tax of 40 percent, some states impose an additional estate or inheritance tax. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia impose an estate tax while six states have an inheritance tax.
