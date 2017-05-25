Direct Energy Direct Energy Offering ...

Direct Energy Direct Energy Offering Reduced Rates for Military...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Direct Energy , one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services, invites former and active duty military personnel and their families to enroll in Direct Energy's electricity and natural gas plans at significant savings as part of a special offer in honor of Memorial Day. Direct Energy is making this offer available for a limited time from Saturday, May 27, through Tuesday, May 30. Applicants only need to verify their enrollment by inputting information such as their name, military service branch, years served and birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? Thu Aponi 4
flynn paid by russia firms Thu Aponi 2
hillary would had won the election without russ... Thu Aponi 2
russia not usa friend Thu Aponi 3
many lies told by trump Thu Aponi 2
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC