Direct Energy Direct Energy Offering Reduced Rates for Military...

Direct Energy , one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services, invites former and active duty military personnel and their families to enroll in Direct Energy's electricity and natural gas plans at significant savings as part of a special offer in honor of Memorial Day. Direct Energy is making this offer available for a limited time from Saturday, May 27, through Tuesday, May 30. Applicants only need to verify their enrollment by inputting information such as their name, military service branch, years served and birthday.

