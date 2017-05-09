Delegate Says Kids Mistreated on Fiel...

Delegate Says Kids Mistreated on Field Trip at US Arboretum

14 hrs ago

A delegate to Congress says a group of 6- and 7-year-olds was mistreated by staff at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington during a field trip. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District of Columbia in Congress, says a staffer called an armed officer to respond when the first-graders were playing in an area where they apparently weren't allowed.

Chicago, IL

