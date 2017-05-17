Deadline Approaching for D.C. Compreh...

Deadline Approaching for D.C. Comprehensive Plan Amendment Proposals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The deadline is approaching for individuals and groups to submit proposed amendments to the District of Columbia's Comprehensive Plan , which guides future growth and development in the District. May 26 is the last day of the 60-day "open call" period for amendment proposals and related input on the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... 17 hr Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... Tue SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend Mon whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth May 15 hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC