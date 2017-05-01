DC Water installs thermal energy exchange system at new headquarters

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$330,000 contract to supply its innovative SHARC thermal energy exchange system to the new headquarters of the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority in Washington, DC. The new $60 million headquarters is being constructed on the waterfront of the Anacostia River in Southeast Washington, DC and will serve as the new public face for the agency.

