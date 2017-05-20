DC neighborhood getting more murals during festival
Between May 17 and May 27, 15 artists are creating 15 new murals on buildings throughout NoMa. It's the second year the POW! WOW! festival has brought new murals to the Northeast D.C. neighborhood.
