DC Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Union Station Bomb Threat

A District of Columbia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a 911 call that falsely claimed numerous bombs were set to go off at Union Station. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that 58-year-old James Cherry was sentenced Wednesday.

