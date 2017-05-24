DC Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Union Station Bomb Threat
A District of Columbia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a 911 call that falsely claimed numerous bombs were set to go off at Union Station. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that 58-year-old James Cherry was sentenced Wednesday.
