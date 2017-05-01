DC Council confirms Newsham as police chief
The vote on Tuesday was 12-1, with the only vote against coming from Councilmember David Grosso, who also opposed Newsham's appointment to the interim job. Over the course of the last few months, the council held three public hearings to learn citizens' thoughts on his nomination.
