DC Circuit Discusses "Limited Purpose" Public Figures

On May 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a significant ruling in Kahl v. Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. The Court of Appeals addresses whether Yorie Von Kahl is a public figure for First Amendment purposes; and if so, whether he has produced sufficient evidence of actual malice by the Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. to overcome BNA's motion for summary judgment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.