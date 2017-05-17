DC Circuit Discusses "Limited Purpose" Public Figures
On May 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a significant ruling in Kahl v. Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. The Court of Appeals addresses whether Yorie Von Kahl is a public figure for First Amendment purposes; and if so, whether he has produced sufficient evidence of actual malice by the Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. to overcome BNA's motion for summary judgment.
