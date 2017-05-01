David Leonhardt: School vouchers arena t working, but choice is
Betsy DeVos' favorite education policy keeps looking worse. Last week, the Education Department, which she runs, released a careful study of the District of Columbia's use of school vouchers, which she supports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps a nut
|Mon
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC