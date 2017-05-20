D.C. coalition pushes innovative plan...

D.C. coalition pushes innovative plan to cut emissions and protect most vulnerable residents

Camila Thorndike, campaign coordinator for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, introduces a carbon fee plan that supporters hope will get turned into law in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: ThinkProgress/Mark Hand WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SProponents of reducing carbon emissions in the nation's capital believe they have developed a proposal the city's lawmakers will embrace as an effective strategy for fighting climate change, without harming the city's most vulnerable residents or raising costs for small business owners. The "carbon fee-and-rebate" plan , introduced at a rally in the District of Columbia on Thursday, would charge polluters for their carbon emissions and rebate a large part of the revenue back to residents of the District.

