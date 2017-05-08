Connecticut among best states for working moms
With Mother's Day less than a week away and more than 70% of moms in the workforce, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Best & Worst States for Working Moms and found that Connecticut was one of the best. In order to help ease the burden on mothers who work, WalletHub's analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 13 key metrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tweet tweet must be trump
|Mon
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC