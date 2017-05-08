Connecticut among best states for working moms

With Mother's Day less than a week away and more than 70% of moms in the workforce, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Best & Worst States for Working Moms and found that Connecticut was one of the best. In order to help ease the burden on mothers who work, WalletHub's analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 13 key metrics.

