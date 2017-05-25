Congress Introduces Resolution Condemning Turkish Violence In Washington, D.C.
Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce was joined by Ranking Member Eliot Engel , Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy , and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer in introducing House Resolution 354, a resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence on May 16, 2017, the Armenian Assembly of America reported. The House Resolution calls for "the perpetrators to be brought to justice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|18 hr
|Aponi
|4
|flynn paid by russia firms
|18 hr
|Aponi
|2
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|18 hr
|Aponi
|2
|russia not usa friend
|18 hr
|Aponi
|3
|many lies told by trump
|18 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC