Congress Introduces Resolution Condem...

Congress Introduces Resolution Condemning Turkish Violence In Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al+ Armenia

Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce was joined by Ranking Member Eliot Engel , Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy , and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer in introducing House Resolution 354, a resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence on May 16, 2017, the Armenian Assembly of America reported. The House Resolution calls for "the perpetrators to be brought to justice."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? 18 hr Aponi 4
flynn paid by russia firms 18 hr Aponi 2
hillary would had won the election without russ... 18 hr Aponi 2
russia not usa friend 18 hr Aponi 3
many lies told by trump 18 hr Aponi 2
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC