Congress Introduces Resolution Condemning Turkish Violence In Washington, D.C.

Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce was joined by Ranking Member Eliot Engel , Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy , and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer in introducing House Resolution 354, a resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence on May 16, 2017, the Armenian Assembly of America reported. The House Resolution calls for "the perpetrators to be brought to justice."

