Company news: Jana K. McDonald joined Bousquet Holstein as of counsel
McDonald has represented commercial and industrial real estate developers in New Jersey and South Florida, and presently represents institutional, business, and individual landowners in Central New York. She is admitted in New York, New Jersey, Florida, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York.
