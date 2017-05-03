Client Alert: Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Seek to Compel...

Client Alert: Non-Governmental Organi...

16 hrs ago

On April 25, 2017, the National Wildlife Federation, Alliance for the Great Lakes, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, Lake Erie Foundation, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, and Ohio Environmental Council filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against U.S. EPA over U.S. EPA's failure to act on Ohio EPA's submission of its list of impaired waters list) within 30 days after submission as required by the Clean Water Act. The NGOs are concerned with nutrient loading of the lake and the formation of hazardous algal blooms.

