Clean Power Plan and the Courts: Markets Hold More Power Over Business

Now that the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has decided to delay its ruling on the Clean Power Plan, what does it all mean for corporate America? To be clear, the justices made no decision on the merits of the law that would reduce carbon emissions by 32% by 2030. What it did was to hold in "abeyance" its ruling so that the Trump administration could determine its approach.

