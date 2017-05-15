Children in Head Start who miss more ...

Children in Head Start who miss more preschool show fewer academic gains

A new study has found that children in Head Start who miss 10% or more of the school year have fewer gains in academics than their peers who attend preschool more regularly. Many researchers see high-quality preschool programs as a way to reduce long-term disparities in education.

