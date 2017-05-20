Can presidents secretly record White ...

Can presidents secretly record White House conversations? Yes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PolitiFact

President Richard Nixon holds a press conference to release edited transcripts of secretly recorded White House conversations, April 29, 1974. On the morning of May 12, 2017, President Donald Trump tweeted , "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Already primed to look at the parallels between Trump's presidency and Richard Nixon's, observers jumped on the suggestion that Trump could be following Nixon's lead in secretly taping conversations in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PolitiFact.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who was the doctors talking about Wed whos the doctors ... 1
russia not usa friend May 10 putin hacks usa ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin May 3 trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC