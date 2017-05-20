Can presidents secretly record White House conversations? Yes

President Richard Nixon holds a press conference to release edited transcripts of secretly recorded White House conversations, April 29, 1974. On the morning of May 12, 2017, President Donald Trump tweeted , "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Already primed to look at the parallels between Trump's presidency and Richard Nixon's, observers jumped on the suggestion that Trump could be following Nixon's lead in secretly taping conversations in the White House.

