Blog: What is a Benefit Corporation?

Blog: What is a Benefit Corporation?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Over the last several years, there has been a dramatic increase in entrepreneurs interested in using business to drive positive social change. While corporations retain substantial flexibility to pursue social and environmental goals under a legal concept called the "business judgment rule", traditional corporate law generally holds that the purpose of a corporation is to maximize shareholder value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
russia not usa friend May 10 putin hacks usa ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin May 3 trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC