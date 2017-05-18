Bill would restrict smokeless, tobacco-free products

Debate over raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21 has largely focused on the health risks of smoking and the ability of teenagers to obtain cigarettes from older friends, but pending legislation also restricts certain smokeless and tobacco-free products. In addition to increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 and prohibiting tobacco sales at pharmacies, Rep. Paul McMurtry's bill would also add e-cigarettes to the definition of "tobacco product," raise the age to purchase e-cigarettes to 21 and ban smokeless e-cigarette use in smoke-free workplaces.

