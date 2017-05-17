Bananas, nooses at American University spark protests, demands
It's mid-May, and the talk around American University should be of graduation, internships and students' plans for the summer. Instead, it's about nooses and bananas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|17 hr
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|Tue
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|Mon
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC