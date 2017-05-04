Association of State Regulators Sues to Enjoin OCC's Fintech...
Last week, a group of state regulators, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors , filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to enjoin the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency from issuing special-purpose national bank charters to non-depository fintech companies. The OCC first proposed such charters in a white paper last December, and moved forward with a draft licensing manual in March after soliciting public feedback.
