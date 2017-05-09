Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for Digirad

According to Zacks, "DIGIRAD CORPORATION provides diagnostic nuclear and ultrasound imaging systems and services to physicians' offices, hospitals and other medical services providers for cardiac, vascular, and general imaging applications. Digirad's Cardius XPO line of nuclear imaging cameras use patented solid-state technology and unique multi head design for superior performance and advanced features for sharper digital images, faster processing, compact size, lighter weight for portability, ability to handle patients up to 500 pounds, and improved patient comfort compared to standard nuclear cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.