AlphaGo watch parties planned across U.S.
Participating chapters thus far include the National Go Center in Washington, DC, Seattle, Austin and Durham. If your chapter is planning a watch party, email details to us at [email protected] The National Go Center's watch party starts at 10:30p Monday night and runs until the match ends; pizza will be provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AGA News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC