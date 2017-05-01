Accused Benghazi ringleader challenge...

Accused Benghazi ringleader challenges US evidence in new court files

A Libyan militant charged with leading the lethal 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi will ask a federal judge to throw out his statements to American authorities during his overseas capture and interrogation for 13 days aboard a U.S. Navy vessel. The move to toss terrorist suspect Ahmed Abu Khattala's statements was disclosed in a court filing late Monday as U.S. prosecutors and his defense prepare to argue the question using live testimony later this month from 16 witnesses including an onboard doctor and FBI inquisitors in a run-up to a September trial.

