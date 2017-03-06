A New Member in the Big Club - New Me...

A New Member in the Big Club - New Mexico Becomes the 48th...

Friday May 26

Effective June 16, 2017, New Mexico will join 47 other states by imposing breach notification requirements on entities experiencing information security breaches impacting the state's residents. Recently-passed House Bill 15 will impose significant new requirements on businesses in New Mexico, and add new considerations for any businesses dealing with New Mexico residents when responding to an incident.

