50 state governors reject BDS
Governors of all 50 states on Wednesday signed a pledge to reject the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, reports JTA . Organized by the American Jewish Committee, the Governors United Against BDS statement declares that "the goals of the BDS movement are antithetical to our values and the values of our respective states, our support for Israel as a vital U.S. ally, important economic partner and champion of freedom."
