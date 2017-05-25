25th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank
The 25th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the country. For 25 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has conducted an annual nationwide food drive on the second Saturday in May. Using the unparalleled postal networks, letter carriers collect non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.
