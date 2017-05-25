25th Annual Letter Carriers Food Driv...

25th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The 25th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the country. For 25 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has conducted an annual nationwide food drive on the second Saturday in May. Using the unparalleled postal networks, letter carriers collect non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
russia not usa friend 3 hr putin hacks usa ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump Mon beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin May 3 trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! Apr 29 ladies read it 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC