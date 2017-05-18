2 DODEA students selected as US Presi...

2 DODEA students selected as US Presidential Scholars

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Two students attending U.S. military schools overseas have been named as 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars, the Department of Defense Education Activity announced this week. John R. Casey, from Ramstein High School in Kaiserslautern, and Rachel L. Flatt, Nile C. Kinnick High, Yokosuka, Japan, are among the 161 high school seniors from across the nation to be recognized for their academic achievements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... May 16 SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend May 15 whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth May 15 hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC