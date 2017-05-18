2 DODEA students selected as US Presidential Scholars
Two students attending U.S. military schools overseas have been named as 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars, the Department of Defense Education Activity announced this week. John R. Casey, from Ramstein High School in Kaiserslautern, and Rachel L. Flatt, Nile C. Kinnick High, Yokosuka, Japan, are among the 161 high school seniors from across the nation to be recognized for their academic achievements.
