Your Taxes are Not Due on April 15. Herea s Why

If you're among the nearly 40 million Americans who have yet to file their 2016 tax returns, the good news is you get a few extra days to file. While the tax return due date is typically April 15, this year your return is due by Tuesday, April 18. Why? When April 15 falls on a weekend, the filing deadline is scheduled for the following Monday, unless that Monday happens to be a holiday.

