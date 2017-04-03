Wisconsin Equal Pay Day Analysis Show...

Wisconsin Equal Pay Day Analysis Shows Terrible Toll Gender Wage Gap...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

If the Gap Were Closed, Wisconsin Women Could Afford Food for 1.5 More Years, Nearly Eight More Months of Mortgage Payments, 13.5 More Months of Rent or 13+ Additional Months of Child Care Annually An analysis released for Equal Pay Day reveals the size of the gender wage gap and its detrimental effects on the spending power of Wisconsin women. Women employed full time, year-round in Wisconsin are paid just 78 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a yearly gap of $10,712.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Tue watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Tue Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC