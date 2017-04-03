Wisconsin Equal Pay Day Analysis Shows Terrible Toll Gender Wage Gap...

If the Gap Were Closed, Wisconsin Women Could Afford Food for 1.5 More Years, Nearly Eight More Months of Mortgage Payments, 13.5 More Months of Rent or 13+ Additional Months of Child Care Annually An analysis released for Equal Pay Day reveals the size of the gender wage gap and its detrimental effects on the spending power of Wisconsin women. Women employed full time, year-round in Wisconsin are paid just 78 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a yearly gap of $10,712.

