Which state sends most taxes to DC? Hint: It's not a state
In this photo taken Jan. 4, 2013, from Air Force One, with then-President Barack Obama aboard, shows the White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, downtown Washington and Ronald Reagan National Airport during the president's return from a day trip to Minneapolis before landing at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. As Tax Day approaches, show some love for the good people who live in the nation's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC